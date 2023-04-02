Artis Ratley
MCALLEN — Friends and family will gather for a visitation at 1:00p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home, where a 2:00pm Chapel Service will occur. Immediately following, Mr. Ratley will be interred at Shady Grove Cemetery in Carthage, Texas; a memorial service will be held in McAllen in the coming months.
