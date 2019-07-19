MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Arvin Jodie Merrill, 73, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church. Interment, Yates Cemetery, Scottsville. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Merrill was born August 15, 1945, in Coushatta, Louisiana, and died July 16, 2019.
Arvin Jodie Merrill
MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Arvin Jodie Merrill, 73, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church. Interment, Yates Cemetery, Scottsville. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Merrill was born August 15, 1945, in Coushatta, Louisiana, and died July 16, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.