Baby Paisley Durand
CARTHAGE — Memorial Services for Baby Paisley Renee Durand will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Chester Farmer officiating. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
