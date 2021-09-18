Bailey Christian Moseley
MARSHALL, TX — Bailey Christian Moseley, 77, passed Sept 13, 2021, in Dallas. He was born in Marshall Mar 27, 1944. A memorial service will be held at Cypress Valley Bible Church, Marshall, Sat, Sept 18 at 1 pm with Bob Bryant officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.