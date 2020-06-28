LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Barbara Anne Gossett, 55, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Gossett was born August 13, 1964, in Conroe, and died June 25, 2020.
Barbara Anne Gossett
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Barbara Anne Gossett, 55, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Gossett was born August 13, 1964, in Conroe, and died June 25, 2020.
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Barbara Anne Gossett, 55, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Gossett was born August 13, 1964, in Conroe, and died June 25, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.