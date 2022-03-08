Barbara Jean White
MARSHALL — Barbara Jean (Deen) White passed away on March 5, 2022. Mrs. White was born on September 15, 1943 in New Rhodes, LA. Services were held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church in Hallsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
