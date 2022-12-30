Barbara Kay Wyatt
BECKVILLE — Funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Kay Wyatt, 68, of Beckville, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Waldrop Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
