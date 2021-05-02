Barbara Lee Beloney
MARSHALL Barbara Lee Beloney, age 78, passed away on April 29, 2021. She was born in Marshall, TX on February 24, 1943. Visitation from 12:30pm to 2pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Interment at Concord Cemetery, Jonesville, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.