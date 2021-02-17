Barbara Ruth Atkinson
MARSHALL Funeral services for Barbara Atkinson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20th with a visitation an hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Bryan, Texas to the late John L. and Euodias Harris. She passed away on February 14, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.