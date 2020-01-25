LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Barney Franklin Jones, Jr., 74, of Marshall 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jones, Jr. was born June 5, 1945, in Marshall and died January 21, 2020.
Barney Franklin Jones, Jr.
