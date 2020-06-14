LONGVIEW Memorial services are scheduled for Barton Lane Reynolds, 58, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wesley McCabe UMC. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reynolds was born April 12, 1962, in Longview, and died June 9, 2020.
Barton Lane Reynolds
LONGVIEW Memorial services are scheduled for Barton Lane Reynolds, 58, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wesley McCabe UMC. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reynolds was born April 12, 1962, in Longview, and died June 9, 2020.
LONGVIEW Memorial services are scheduled for Barton Lane Reynolds, 58, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wesley McCabe UMC. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reynolds was born April 12, 1962, in Longview, and died June 9, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.