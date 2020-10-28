FRISCO Funeral services are scheduled for Beatrice Ellen Oliver, 93, of Frisco, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment, Restland Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Oliver was born November 22, 1926, in Plumerville, and died October 14, 2020.
