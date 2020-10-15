TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Becky Williams Crawford, 78, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Waldrop Cemetery. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Crawford was born June 24, 1942, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died October 12, 2020.
Becky Williams Crawford
