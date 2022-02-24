Belola H. Williams
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to People Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Southside Church of Christ, Marshall, TX. Internment; Rock Spring Cemetery, Scottville, TX. Viewing will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mrs. Williams was born February 26, 1939 and died February 20, 2022.
