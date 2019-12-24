MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Benjamin Cameron McElroy III, 91, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Marshall. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com for complete obituary.. Mr. McElroy III was born April 23, 1928, in Marshall, and died December 12, 2019.
Benjamin Cameron McElroy III
