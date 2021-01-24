Benjamin Walter George
MARSHALL Benjamin Walter George, age 91, passed away on 01/21/2021. Mr. George was born on 12/30/1929 in Harleton, TX. Visitation at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Mon., 01/25/2021 6-8pm, Graveside Service at Liberty Cem. on Tues., 01/26/2021 at 11am. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
