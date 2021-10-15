Bennie Laval Brown
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Bennie Laval Brown, 72, of Marshall, formerly of Bethany, La., will be 12 p.m. Saturday at New Boggy Baptist Church, Bethany, La. Burial will follow at Old Border Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Brown died October 9, 2021. Arrangements are by Patterson Purvis Mortuary, Mansfield, La. 318-872-6789
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.