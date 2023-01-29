Bennie Ray Gasper, Sr.
WASKOM, TX — Bennie Ray Gasper, Sr. of Waskom passed away January 23, 2023. He was born March 15, 1942 in Hallettsville, TX to Emma and Alvie Gasper. A Mass was held Sat, Jan 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Waskom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Sullivan-funeralhome.com.
