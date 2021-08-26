Mr. Jones was born May 28, 1938 and died Aug. 20, 2021.
Beodis Jones
DALLAS — Memorial services for Beodis Jones of Dallas, formerly of Karnack, will be 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Golden Gate Funeral, Dallas. Burial will follow under the direction of Golden Gate Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones was born May 28, 1938 and died Aug. 20, 2021.
Mr. Jones was born May 28, 1938 and died Aug. 20, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.