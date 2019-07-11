LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Bernard Weatherall, 100, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kellyville Community Center. Interment, Pyland Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Weatherall was born June 7, 1919, in Jefferson and died July 8, 2019.
Bernard Weatherall
