Bernice Denney Starke
MARSHALL, TX — Bernice Denney Starke, 84, of Marshall passed away 7/27/ 2022 in Marshall. She was born 10/20/1937 in Marshall to Berny Denney and Ruth Rodney Brown Denney. A celebration of Mrs. Denney’s life will be held at 10 am on Friday, 7/29/2022 at the Travis Street Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX with a time of visitation to follow the services.
