HARLETON Graveside services are scheduled for Bert Kelser Lee, III, 65, of Harleton, 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. October 27, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lee, III was born March 23, 1954, in Marshall, and died October 23, 2019.
Bert Kelser Lee, III
HARLETON Graveside services are scheduled for Bert Kelser Lee, III, 65, of Harleton, 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. October 27, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lee, III was born March 23, 1954, in Marshall, and died October 23, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.