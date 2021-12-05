Betty Ford Hester
MARYVILLE — Age 99, of Maryville, TN passed away Sunday, November 21,2021 at Shannondale Assisted Living. She was born in Atlanta, Texas on July 22, 1922. Betty lived a blessed life and shared many happy times with her daughters and Shannondale family. Memorials to Betty may be given to her beloved Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1303, Marshall, Texas 75671.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.