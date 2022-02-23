Betty Givens
CARTHAGE — Services for Betty Givens, 86, of Carthage will be 2:00 pm, Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in Waldrop Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 6 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Givens was born June 28, 1935 in Winnesboro, Texas and passed away February 19, 2022 in Carthage. Services are with Hawthorn Funeral Home.
