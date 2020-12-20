ROWLETT Graveside services are scheduled for Betty Jean Austin Wilson, 93, of Rowlett, 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Wilson was born October 23, 1927, in Hot Springs, and died December 16, 2020.
