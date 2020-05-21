OKLAHOMA CITY Graveside services are scheduled for Betty Jean Daniels, 81, of Oklahoma City, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Daniels was born October 25, 1938, in Marshall, and died May 14, 2020.
Betty Jean Daniels
