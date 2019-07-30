LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Jo Simmons, 79, of Douglassville, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Douglassville Cemetery. Interment, Douglassville Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Simmons was born July 16, 1940, in Black Jack Community near Jefferson, and died July 26, 2019.
Betty Jo Simmons
