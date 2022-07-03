Betty Junell McGee
WASKOM — Betty Junell (Couch) McGee, age 77, passed away on June 30, 2022. Mrs. McGee was born on March 14, 1945 in Athens, TX. Visitation on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 9:30-10:30am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at 11:00am at Restland Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
