LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Knight Phillips, 79, of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery in Cass County. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Phillips was born January 4, 1941, in Linden, and died September 25, 2020.
Betty Knight Phillips
