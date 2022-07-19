Betty Landreneaux
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Betty Landreneaux, 69 of Carthage will be 2 pm, Wed, July 20 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Gary Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 pm on Tues at the funeral home. Mrs. Landreneaux was born July 18, 1952 in Shreveport and passed away July 15, 2022 in Tyler. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
