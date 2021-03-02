There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home.
Betty Lou Esala
HUGHES SPRINGS Betty Lou Esala, 66, of Lone Star, Texas passed away February 26, 2021. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Burial at Harris Chapel Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis.
