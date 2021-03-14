Betty Louise Sheppard Fletcher
MARSHALL Memorial services for Betty Louise Sheppard Fletcher of Marshall, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. She was born January 3, 1951 and died February 21, 2021. Masks are required.
