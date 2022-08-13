Betty Lynn Spidell Duncan Knight
MARSHALL, TX — Betty Lynn Spidell Duncan Knight, 90, passed 8/11/2022. She was born 10/7/1931. Visitation will be Mon, Aug 15, 2022, at 11 am at Sullivan Funeral Home, a Celebration of Her Life at 12 at the Funeral Home Chapel-Marshall. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cem. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
