MARSHALL - Betty Ruth Merkousko, age 89, passed away January 8, 2021 in Marshall, TX. Mrs. Merkousko was born on September 27, 1931 in Homer, LA. Services are pending for a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
