Betty S. Marti
ORE CITY — Betty S. Marti, 87, of Longivew, Texas, previously of Ore City passed away peacefully at her home on October 31, 2021.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Ore City Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
