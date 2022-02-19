Betty Sue Banks
CARTHAGE, TX — Betty Sue Banks, 80, of Carthage, TX, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2022. She was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Snyder, TX. Funeral service: 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Private graveside rites to be held at a later date.
