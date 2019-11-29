MT. ENTERPRISE - Funeral services are scheduled for Beverly Berry McGinty, 72, of Mt. Enterprise, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church Carthage. Arrangements by Hawthorn FunealHome, Carthage. Mrs. McGinty was born August 4, 1948, in Greenville, TX, and died November 24, 2019.
Beverly Berry McGinty
