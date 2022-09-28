Beverly Gray Keese
MARSHALL, TX — Beverly Belle Gray Keese, 95 of Marshall passed away September 19, 2022. Mrs. Keese was born February 25, 1927 in Marshall to William Earnest Gray, Sr. and Iva Ruth White Gray. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Jerry Vincent officiating. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
