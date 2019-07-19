LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Beverly Jean Armstead, 81, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bethesda Baptist Church, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home , Marshall. Mrs. Armstead was born May 29, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, and died July 12, 2019.
Beverly Jean Armstead
