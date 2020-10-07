CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Beverly Kaye Hicks McMillian, 62, of Beckville, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Interment, Bethel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. McMillian was born January 30, 1958, in Carthage, and died September 30, 2020.
Beverly Kaye Hicks McMillian
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Beverly Kaye Hicks McMillian, 62, of Beckville, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Interment, Bethel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. McMillian was born January 30, 1958, in Carthage, and died September 30, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Beverly Kaye Hicks McMillian, 62, of Beckville, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Interment, Bethel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. McMillian was born January 30, 1958, in Carthage, and died September 30, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.