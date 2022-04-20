Bill Bailey
CARTHAGE, TX — Billy Bryan “Bill” Bailey, 88, of Bedford, TX (formerly of Beckville, TX) passed away on Fri., April 15, 2022, in Bedford. He was born January 8, 1934, in Center, TX. Funeral: 11 am Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Interment: Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 10-11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.
