Bill Cage
WOODLAWN, TX Bill Cage, 92, of Woodlawn passed away Aug 9, 2021 at his home. Born June 13, 1929, instilled with a caring compassion and dedication to take care of his community, and has always been a Volunteer Firefighter. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Sat, Aug 14, 2021 at the Woodlawn Baptist Church, under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
