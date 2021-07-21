Bill R. Tipton
MARSHALL, TX Bill R. Tipton, 94, of Marshall, TX passed away July 16, 2021 in Marshall. He was born February 20, 1927 in Ponte, TX to Douglas D. and Minnie A. Gaddis Tipton. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
