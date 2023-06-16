Bill Sullivan, Jr.
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Bill Sullivan, Jr., will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 17, 2023, in The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Hot. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 6:10 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.