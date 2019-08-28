LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Bill Warf, 81, of Lake Cherokee, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tatum Cemetery. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Warf was born May 27, 1938, in Crockett, and died August 25, 2019.
Bill Warf
