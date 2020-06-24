KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Jean Hood, 66, of Karnack, 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Concord Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hood was born July 9, 1953, in Lake Charles, and died June 23, 2020.
Billie Jean Hood
