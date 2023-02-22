Billy Davidson
BECKVILLE — Funeral service for Mr. Billy Davidson, 73 of The Rockhill Community, will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rockhill Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
