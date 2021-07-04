Billy Hale
HENDERSON Funeral services for Mr. Billy Hale, 79, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6th at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5th at the funeral home. Mr. Hale passed away July 1, 2021 in Tyler. Words of Comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
