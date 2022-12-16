Billy Joe Weaver
LONGVIEW — Billy Joe Weaver, age 69, passed away on 12/12/2022. Mr. Weaver was born 11/08/1953 in Marshall, TX. Visitation 6-8pm on Thurs., 12/15/2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall. Funeral Service Fri., 12/16/2022 at 2pm at Immanuel Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
