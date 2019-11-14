TYLER Memorial services are scheduled for Billy King, 69, of Carlisle, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. King was born November 20, 1949, in Charleston, South Carolina, and died November 12, 2019.
Billy King
